Drybar Detox Clear Invisible Dry Shampoo 3.5 oz/ 100 g

An invisible, lightweight formula that absorbs light oils and impurities, leaving hair feeling clean and refreshed with a soft, sheer finish. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and Coily Hair Texture: Fine, Medium, and Thick Hair Concerns: Oiliness Formulation: Lightweight Spray Highlighted Ingredients:- Potato Starch: Absorbs oils, sweat, and odors while adding light texture. - Kiwi Extract: Lifts residues from hair, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed. - Amla Oil: Hydrates and nourishes hair, leaving a sheer finish. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.