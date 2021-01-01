From thom browne
Thom Browne Detachable Hood Bomber in Black,Plaid
Thom Browne Detachable Hood Bomber in Black,Plaid Self: 100% woolLining: 100% polyRib: 90% wool 8% polyamide 2% elastanFilling: 80% down 20% feathers. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Front snap button closures. Detachable drawcord hood with snap button fastenings. Side welt pockets and interior slip pockets. Rib knit trim. Drawcord hem with signature grosgrain ribbon fastenings. TMBX-MO179. MJD020X-06842. About the designer: Thom Browne began his career designing men's bespoke clothing and expanded his line into a full ready-to-wear collection in 2004. Browne's style, rooted in a truly American sensibility and inspired by icons of the late 1950s and early 1960s, updates classic silhouettes with unexpected proportions. In 2011 he launched a women's ready-to-wear collection, and in 2012 a unisex eyewear collection. Thom was the recipient of the 2012 Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt National Design Award in Fashion Design.