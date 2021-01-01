From tech lighting
Dessau LED Picture Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (700DES18B-LED930-277)
The Dessau LED Picture Light by Tech Lighting is a sleek and modern piece that provides clean and even illumination for any space. With a minimalistic design, this piece includes a smooth, rectangular wall mount that sends a short stem forward to hold a horizontal beam in a triangular shape. Its integrated LED paneling emits a pleasant downward light, highlighting wall hangings or creating a welcoming ambiance for the room. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Black. Finish: Nightshade Black