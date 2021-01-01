Despina 19.7" Large Round Laundry Hamper With Handle, Foldable Waterproof Cotton Linen Clothes Storage Baskets

Cotton linen foldable large storage baskets, waterproof clothes basket laundry hamper with handles, cute cartoon kids nursery laundry basket, baby gift - Toy storage. Have an organized, clean, and tidy play area for your kids. Your kids will love to put away their toys, books, and clothing into this decorative storage basket. Application: Living room, bedroom, bathroom, office, etc. Our clothes hamper provides a good storage solution, everyday storage bins that can be tucked away in closets, side tables, under beds, left out in the open to enhance the decor, or on a shelf. Great storage bins for nurseries, with enough storage space for diapers, baby wipes, diaper rash cream, baby clothes, burp rags, teething toys, and lotion. Perfect storage basket for the cloakroom, bedroom for home textiles storage, clothing storage (especially for the storage of underwear, skirt, T-shirt, jacket, pants, etc). Best organizer for kid's playrooms, allowing for the storage of toys, books, blocks, stuffed animals, toys with multiple pieces, train sets, or board games. Chic design allows it to be used in the living room to hold throw blanket, pillows, and reading materials, as well as in the bathroom for towels, or as a tall laundry hamper. Utility and suitable for office and home, multi-use storage box for cosmetics, coins, fruit, and other small sundries... Notices of clothes hamper: The laundry hamper comes with compression packing which may result in crumpled in long-distance transit, it will recover after a period of time and also can be smoothed out by steam iron and hairdryer. Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. Items may slightly differ from photos in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display.