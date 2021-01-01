From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Despina Faux Yarn Pillow, Ivory
A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, or foyer with these chic accent pillows. With an unbeatable combination of comfort and impeccable style, these accessories will be sure to enliven any lounge space. HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: Our pillow is the perfect accent for any scheme of decor as they expertly designed and handwoven with artisan expertise. This features a tightly woven pattern in a soft ivory color. FABRIC: Made with fabric, our pillow offers a durable fiber that is resistant to wear and tear. Known for its vibrant colors, this material offers a comfy accent for your home. REMOVABLE COVERS: You can easily remove our pillow covers for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pillow is 17.00” W x 17.00” L. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pillow.