Ravensburger Despicable Me 3 3-in-1 Jigsaw Puzzle Multi-Pack - Minion Chaos: 3 x 49 Pcs

Since 1891 we've been making the finest puzzles and it's our attention to detail, which makes Ravensburger the world's greatest puzzle brand. Experience a puzzle quality your child can grow with - piece by piece. Ravensburger puzzle pieces are extra durable to withstand the demands of little hands. Our puzzles help your child to develop hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, problem solving, shape recognition, memory, task completion and independent play. According to psychologists a child's brain development is positively influenced when a child acts on or manipulates the world around him or her. Puzzles provide that key opportunity. New 2017