Desktop Computer Desk With Shelves Bedroom Laptop Study Table Office Desk Workstation

FeaturesIt is made from MDF with PVC and Steel Frame, which mades it Sturdy construction and strong bearing. With 2 tiers bookcase shelves with drop off design you will have enough room to manage all your paperwork.Easy to assemble.Details:Material : MDFProduct size : 39.37 x 15.74 x 28.34 inPacking size : 42.91 x 17.91 x 4.52 inNet weight : 23.03 lbs Gross weight: 29.32 lbs Desktop thickness : 0.59 inFeatures : With ShelvesPerfectly suitable for all types of rooms: bedroom, living room, home office, study room etc.Package include:1 X Computer Desk