Desk with Cabinet
Description
Features:This desk could be taken as a combination of a writing desk and a cabinet. The cabinet takes responsibility both as the support and the storage function. The cabinet is a little lower than the desktop, so you could put some stuff on the top of the cabinet. The cabinet has three storage spaces for you including a hidden CPU holder, a drawer, and a small cabinet with a door. It is enough for working or studying. The construction is the rust-free metal and manufactured wood. Manufactured wood has the advantage of anti-scratch, water-proof, and easy to clean.Desk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: BrownTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Particle Board/ChipboardTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BrownBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Particle Board/ChipboardBase Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: YesLocking Cabinet: NoNumber of Cabinets: 1Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: YesCabinet Configuration: Built-InDrawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: NoFile Drawer: NoDrawer Glide Mechanism: Metal SlideDrawer Glide Material: MetalSafety Stop: NoSoft Close Drawer: Soft-CloseDrawer Weight Capacity: 30Number of Drawers: 1Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: YesOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoTable Top Tilt Angle Range: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 250.00Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDurability: Scratch ResistantMain Wood Joinery Method: Cam BoltKiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoHFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoLEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: <