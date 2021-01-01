From tuoze
Tuoze Desk Racing Style High Back Leather Office Gaming Chair, Grey
Upgraded Comfort: Padded seat and back with soft sponge-filled for all-day comfort, superior leather provides a upgraded comfort and skin-friendly touch. Selected Material: Smooth rolling mute wheels no scratches on the floor. Class-3 gas lift verified by SGS. Heavy duty base assures the stability and enhances loading capacity up to 280 LBS. Ergonomic design: Pull out the control lever for reclining to rock back and forth, especially plays an important role in relieving your fatigue. Padded armrest takes you extra comfort. Easy & quick assemble: Estimated assembly time is 15-20 minutes. Seat height adjustment from 15.4” to 18.5”. Seat Dimensions: 19.2"(L) x 18.5"(W), Back Dimensions: 19.2"(L) x 26"(H). Cushion thickness : 3” Wide Usage: It provides a better experience for gaming, daily office work, learning, watching TV or even resting. It will make your space looks elegant and stylish.