Desk Fan Small Table Fan with Strong Airflow Quiet Operation Portable Fan Speed Adjustable Head 360 Rotatable Mini Personal Fan for Home Office.

Strong Wind The inbuilt first- new copper made brushless motor is stronger and have longer lifespan than regular motor, which can support the blades run at high speed to produce powerful wind, the front cover have a fluid- mechanical design that can maximize air movement, the desk fan would be your best partner during the hot summer. Quiet Operation Aluan table fan is not only powerful, but also quiet, you can barely hear it at the low speed, the working sound is lower than 45db at the high speed, which is unnoticeable and will not disturb what you are doing, the mini fan is ideal to sue when studying, reading, working, sleeping, doing yoga, etc.