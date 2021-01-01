From sanis enterprises
Desk Cable Management Cable Organizer Clip Wire Holder for Organizing Power Cord USB Mouse Cable Home Office Cubicle Car Nightstand Accessories
Advertisement
Great Cable Management: Tired of all those cables around your office, home or even your car? cable clip will solve this problem. You can stick it behind the mounted TV, on bedside tables for phone/ipad/smart watch chargers, works great for messy wires on your night stand, hold cell phone charging cables in your car, organize all of the wires in your office, for Alexa echo cables, and more! Eco-friendly Silicone Material: these clips use environmentally-friendly plastic material and use high-quality silicone to achieve the highest process standards, effectively improving durability and protecting your cable. Clutter Free Everywhere: Nowadays we have cables everywhere, at our desks, in our room, in the kitchen, the Blue Key World Cable Organizer Wire Hook Set can help you any place at home, in your dorm or in your office. Good for Different Surfaces: Whether you have a wall, plastic, wood, glass, metal or rubber (or others), our cabl