50.5" H Desk Base
Description
Features:Constructed of sturdy 14-gauge steelElectric only with a quick 1.5"/second lift actionGunmetal finishMeets or exceeds stringent BIFMA test criteriaShip ready to assembleStandard control pad includedSupports and lifts up to 250 lbs. (including top weight)Product Type: BaseTop Finish: BrownBase Finish: GunmetalPrimary Material: MetalMaterial Details: 14-gauge steelFrame Material: MetalPieces Included: Base and control padWood Construction Type: No WoodWood Species: Cable Management: NoPedestal Orientation: Either Left or RightReversible: NoAdjustable Corner Diagonal Included: NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Interior Shelves: Number of Interior Shelves: Shelf Material: Adjustable Shelves: Exterior Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Joinery Type: Safety Stop: Locking Drawers: Compatible Desk Part Number: Country of Origin: ThailandSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseDS Wood Tone: Light WoodSpefications:ADA Compliant: CE Certified: LEED Project Appropriate: ANSI/BIFMA X5.3 Vertical Files: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: UL Listed: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: FIRA Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesTAA Compliant: GSA Approved: YesSCS Certified: YescUL Listed: CSA Certified: Lacey Act Compliant: NSF Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:24" Base supports top dimensions 24" deep and 48-72" wide30" Base support top dimensions 30"-36" deep and 48-72" wideOverall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 50.5" H x 48" W x 24" D, 50.5" H x 72" W x 30" D): 50.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 50.5" H x 72" W x 30" D): 72Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 50.5" H x 48" W x 24" D): 48Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 50.5" H x 48" W x 24" D): 24Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 50.5" H x 72" W x 30" D): 30Computer Monitor Space: NoComputer Monitor Space Height: Computer Monitor Space Width: Computer Monitor Space Depth: Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 75Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Size: 50.5" H x 72" W x 30" D