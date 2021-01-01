From asstd national brand
Desk, One Size , Brown
Add a touch of style in your home with this inviting Folio desk. This functional item is featured in our dark faux wood finish with imitation Antique Nickel pulls. Featuring two drawers where you can tuck your laptop out of sight and a lower shelf with extra storage space, timeless in style so it easily fits in a variety of decor settings. The desktop offers plenty of room to spread out homework, rest a laptop, or to get crafting. The perfect practical addition in your home.Espresso faux wood finishLarge surface desk areaDecorative imitation antique nickel pullsMatches with WFP-180-C storage cabinetSold individuallyCARB compliantDon't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery GuideFeatures: Quick ShipAssembly: Ready-To-AssembleBase Material: 100% Faux WoodFinish: EspressoCountry of Origin: Imported