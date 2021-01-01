Desk And Bookshelf Combination Computer Desk Desktop Study Desk Study Home

Ideal desk: rich storage functions, born for storage to carry your dreams! Bookshelf computer desk can be used as a computer desk in a study or office, and the computer desk also has storage and bookshelf functions. Excellent material: thicker plate, stable load-bearing, strong and reliable material selection, stable performance and permanent deformation. The product is made of sturdy density board, the surface is smooth and delicate, has a certain waterproof function, and is easy to clean. Powerful storage function: There are 5 open storage compartments and 1 cabinet door storage on the top of the product, which can be used to store books or some things. There is a bookshelf storage under the table, and there are 2 drawers and 1 cabinet door for storage. Books or other secret items. Private drawer storage: large-capacity, powerful installation, closed and dust-proof, easy to sort and store, and organize daily objects. Simple handle, comfortable and smooth on and off, smooth and smooth. The texture is natural and beautiful and clear. The clear and natural fine-grained stickers selected for the board veneer have a solid wood feel, delicate touch, fresh and beautiful. Product application scenarios: living room, study room, office and other places can be tried. The storage function of this product is very suitable for use as a shelf or computer desk. Product assembly: This product is shipped in flat packaging. After receiving the packaging, you need to assemble the product yourself. Because the product is heavy, you can find a partner to install it during installation. Product