Designs2Go No Tools Student Desk with Charging Station and Shelves Blue - Breighton Home

Looking for a place to work or study with a quick and easy set up? The Designs2Go No Tools Student Desk with Charging Station and Shelves by Brighton Home is perfect for you! This stylish desk features plenty of storage space with a unique assembly that requires no tools. The charging station conveniently located on the desktop includes two standard outlets and two USB ports which can charge a phone, tablet, laptop and more! Made to be sturdy with stainless-steel poles and a rich finish, this desk is built to last. Great for an office or dorm, this desk is not only for a student but anyone wanting to add simplicity to their workload.