Designs2Go Monterey TV Stand for TVs up to 60" Sandstone Gray - Breighton Home

Bring home the sleek and sophisticated look of the Designs2Go Monterey TV Stand by Breighton Home. Available in multiple finishes, this on-trend design features two enclosed cabinets for concealed storage. Three open shelves provide plenty of space for entertainment essentials, display or even storage. Each of the two bottom shelves of this traditional TV stand also include a cable management hole to avoid tangled cords. The Monterey TV Stand is crafted from melamine veneer, particle board, and stainless steel supports that will not rust over time. With easy assembly and instructions provided, this can be enjoyed shortly after delivery!