Designer Series LEP LED Small Mini Pendant Light by LumenArt - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (LEP-S-2700K-DC-SN-BK)

The Designer Series LEP LED Small Mini Pendant Light by LumenArt adds a simple but sophisticated presence to your inside spaces. Excellent whether deployed in single instances or as part of a mixed arrangement of several pieces, its central element is a smooth, curving canopy and individual wire that descends to an LED lamping set within a conical shade. The shades themselves are constructed from either solid brass or stamped steel and are available in a variety of finish options, adding a sense of easy individuality to their many possible combinations. Lumenart is a modern and contemporary lighting company based in Chicago. Their simple, minimalist designs are energy efficient and precision-made, with some designs suitable for wet location environments. With selections like the ring-shaped, LED Alume ACL.09.2 Ceiling Light and the graceful, artful Wave WLP Pendant Light, their creations are versatile, functional and show attention to detail. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Nickel