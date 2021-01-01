From grund
Grund Designer Series Accent/Bath Rug, Purple Rain, 48-Inch by 48-Inch, Purple
Rugs are great, but floor art is even better. Bring life to your rooms with Grund's award winning rugs and start living in color. Uncompromising Quality: made with 100% OEKO-TEX Polyacylic Yarn for the ultimate in natural softness and durability. Award winning certification from Parent Tested/Parent Approved seal of approval Toss in the wash easy care. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, separately. Use only non-chlorine bleach as needed. Tumble dry low. Satisfaction Guarantee:Each rug comes with a remarkable 5-year warranty. Simply register your rug on the Grund America company website after purchase. No Fading! Unlike other rugs, our patented ColorTek process ensures our rugs will maintain their vibrant colors even after dozens of washes. Grund Bath Rugs: A difference you can FEEL and FEEL good about