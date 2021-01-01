The Blendtec Designer 725 is truly the blender with a brain. Having six pre-programmed cycles allows you to do all you want such as making smoothies, dips, ice cream, juice, hot soups, and self-cleaning. Our exclusive SmartBlend technology senses and identifies potential problems that could interfere with the perfect blend-including loading errors, overheating, or air pockets - and then tells users how to fix them. Blendtec Designer 36-oz Stainless 1800-Watt Pulse Control Blender | D1E28DC16HA-A1GP1D