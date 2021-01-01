From gorjana
Gorjana Desi Two Tone One size Earring 1911005270G
Gorjana Desi Two Tone One size Earring 1911005270G. Metal: 18 k gold plated brass. Size: One size. Color: Two tone (gold and grey). Shape: Stud. Gem type: Jet hematite crystal stone. Post back closure. Go for gold. These bold earrings are a modern update to your stud collections. IMPORTANT WARRANTY INFORMATION: Please note that seller provides its own warranty for the products sold by seller; the manufacturer's warranty may not apply to products purchased from this seller. For additional warranty related issues or information, please contact us directly.