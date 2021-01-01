Derryberry Hand-Tufted Ivory Area Rug
Description
Features:Collection: DerryberryMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: IvoryPattern: FloralFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum regularly as new wool rugs can shed yarn fibers for up to three months. Avoid direct and continuous exposure to sunlight. Do not pull loose ends, clip them with scissors to remove. Clean liquid spills immediately by blotting with cloth or sponge. For hard to remove stains, professional rug cleaning is recommended.Licensed Product: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Professional cleaning;Cut loose threads using a scissorColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernIs this rug available in different colors?: YesLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 9' x 12'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 5' x 8'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 7'6" x 9'6"Pile Height: 0.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 71Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 34Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 62Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 90Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 114Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'