From ebern designs
Derby Striped Handmade Tufted Green Area Rug
Cry no more for your unadorned floor – this rug pulls its weight as an attention-grabber. With a burst of red, green, and orange, this piece instantly draws the eye and solidifies a room’s style. Tufted for comfort, polypropylene and acrylic blend hold up to the day in-day out the activity of your living room, patio, and beyond with ease. To keep this design looking fresh in the face of foot traffic and rainstorms, simply hose it down with a mild detergent. Rug Size: Rectangle 8'3" x 11'6"