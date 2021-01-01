Derby LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (131043-1022)

The Derby LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge is a cool, artisan-crafted addition to spaces. Suspended by thin cables, a wooden bar anchors a series of wide leather straps that cradle smooth, spherical glass shades in varying sizes. Each glass globe is accented with sleek metal disks and conceals an energy-efficient light source within it, allowing this handsome composition to come to life when their entire form illuminates, lending an even, welcoming layer of light to their surroundings. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Brown. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting