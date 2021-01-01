From new classic furniture
New Classic FURNITURE Derby Counter Table & 4 Stool Set, Chocolate
Quality Construction: Solid Wood Chairs reinforced with stretchers for stability and strength hold up to 250lbs. Counter Dining Set constructed of solid rubberwood and mindy veneers. Table with Storage: Covered storage area and open shelf in Counter Table Base provide plenty of extra storage for smaller spaces. Contemporary Casual: Counter Stools are comfortably padded with neutral beige polyester cover. Counter Table has clean lines and warm chocolate brown finish. Warranty: This product comes with a 1 Year Limited Warranty against manufacturer defects. Assembly: The entire dining set ships in a single carton for convenience. Instructions and hardware is included for assembly. Compact and Versatile: 31.5” X 31.5” Counter Table Fits in any kitchen, small dining room, dorm room or game room. Quality Dining Room Set: Kitchen Dining Set includes 4 Person Dining Room Table and 4 Dining Chairs Product Dimensions: Counter Height Table 31.5" L x 31.5" W x 35.75" H – Counter Stools 19.75” L x 14.5” W x 24.25” H – Storage Space in Table 13.25” L x 17.25” W x 10.75” H The New Classic Furniture Standard: Quality Construction, Stylish Design and Value Pricing combine to create beautiful, long-lasting furniture for any room in your home