Deoss Rectangular Chest With 5 Drawers And Metal Leg(Chest Of Freely Configurable Bedroom Sets)

Product Description:Country : China(Taiwan)Include : Chest * 1Product Size : 32" x 16" x 52"HAssembly Required : YesStyle : Contemporary, CasualRomance : This beautiful Deoss chest of drawers boasts of contemporary style, five drawers with metal drawer handles. Crafted with multi shades of wood, the raw wood texture enhances this dresser's sleek style and the drawers provide plenty of storage space for clothes and more.Product Details : KD, Rectangular Chest : Storage: 5 Drw : CONSTRUCTION : Wooden Case-Frame: MDF, PB : Metal Leg: Black Finish, Leg Size: 6"H (142mm) : Drawer: KD, GLIDE Side Metal (Ball Bearing, 3/4 Ext.), Safety Stop Included, Manual-Close (Not Included: DT, Felt-Lined), Hardware: Single Handle, 5"L : Drawer Size: 28" x 13" x 5"HColor : WalnutMaterials : MDF, PB, Metal LegStorage : 2 DrawersStorage & Clearance Dimensions : -NW CTN (LBS) : 112.2Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 40Lbs Color: Walnut