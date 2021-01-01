From curie
Curie Deodorant Stick By Curie in Pink
This aluminum-free deodorant offers a clean, effective way to feel fresh throughout the day. Formulated with a small amount of baking soda, it offers up to 24 hours of protection with unique scents you're sure to love. Better yet? Its packaging is recyclable! Grapefruit Cassis: Fruity notes of grapefruit bubble and fizz within an unexpectedly deep cassis base. Orange Neroli: An outdoors-inspired scent of cedar wood and neroli, brightened with crisp citrus notes. White Tea: A spa-inspired blend of soft white flowers and a hint of lime. About Curie Founded in 2018, Curie is on a mission to make clean, safe, and effective products that keep up with people who are always on the move.