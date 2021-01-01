(2 Pack) Equate Denture Toothbrush

Equate Denture Toothbrush is specially designed to easily clean dentures and bridges thoroughly and quickly. Tough nylon bristles and two heads allow for a deep cleaning. The long tuft reaches all difficult-to-reach areas of dentures where plaque and bacteria can hide. The wide brush cleans all denture surfaces to help remove stains and plaque. The ergonomically designed handle with a comfortable, non-slip grip makes the brush easy to handle and maneuver, even for those with limited dexterity. The pick feature effectively removes food particles and other difficult residue.