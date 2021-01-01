From hillsdale furniture
Hillsdale Furniture Denmark Modern Upholstered Queen Bed, Linen Charcoal
Boasting a mid century modern flair, Hillsdale Furniture's upholstered Denmark upholstered bed is both stylish and comfortable. A lower profiled headboard and footboard feature a subtle contoured wrap feature, clean lines, and subtle stitching on the upholstered side rails. Available in timeless linen charcoal with chestnut finished modern tapered feet, this bed ships complete with headboard, footboard, customized and upholstered side rails, and center supports. Assembly will be required.Upholstered bed with a mid century modern flair, a gently wrapped footboard and upholstered side railsFresh design and upholstered comfort are perfect for updating your teen, guest or master bedroomTrendy yet neutral charcoal upholsterySturdy upholstered hardwood frame and slatsHeadboard - 48H x 66W x 6DFootboard - 24.25H x 66W x 6DRails - 72L x 1.75D x 7.125HRails - 7H x 72L x 2.5DBox spring and mattress not includedAssembly requiredSpot clean with a damp clothWeight Limit: 550 pounds, including mattressNot intended for commercial use