Denim Apron With Pockets Blue Bib Apron With Long Ties

Made of 14 oz quality-assertive denim fabric. Built with solid brass rivets. Double reinforced stitching on pockets and straps make the apron made to last!8 pockets and 2 leather tool loops, spacious to hold your cell phone, pens, notepads, work tools, paint brushes and other accessories. Keep you organized, fashionable and efficient.Long tie straps are 36.6 inches on each side, covering size adjustments of up to Men’s XXL. Will accommodate up to a 50 inch waist. The perfect fit for both men & women.