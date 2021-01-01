Denim & Co. Essentials Perfect Jersey ShortSleeve T-Shirt

Better than ever. A square neckline adds a subtle style twist to the ever-fashionable short-sleeve T-shirt. This wardrobe basic is designed with a semi-fitted cut for a figure-flattering look. From Denim & Co.(R) Fashions.\n\nPerfect Jersey(R) is Denim & Co.'s most popular fabric. Made from a cotton-spandex blend, Perfect Jersey is an easy-care, easy-wear knit that is extremely versatile. It has a very soft hand and offers a level of stretch and recovery above and beyond that of 100% cotton knit jersey. Perfect Jersey is a comfortable and fashionable addition to any wardrobe.