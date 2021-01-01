From uspridefurniture
Denice 2 Drawer Right Night Stand
This attractive and charming bed provides both comfort and relaxation. The mix of sleek, comfort and elegant design makes this bed a unique contemporary addition to any bedroom. It features wooden frames and is upholstered with durable bonded leather. Add more modern and elegant design with the collection. Features Facing the headboard, the night stand on your right hand side Product Details Color: Beige Frame Material: Wood Assembly Required: Yes Upholstered Upholstery Material: Faux Leather Drawers Included Number of Drawers: 2