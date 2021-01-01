Noble House Denaly Decorative Throw Pillow Cover, 18" x 18", Gray, 2 Pack

Bring home a cozy look that will accent your decor with a textured flourish. Featuring a lovely striped cable knit design, our pillow covers offer your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. Whether you are looking to replace your old pillow cover or looking for a fresh new look, these covers can be used in a multitude of ways. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, these pillow covers are not only one-of-a-kind but are also resilient, making this the perfect indoor accessory. A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, or foyer with these chic accent pillow covers. With an unbeatable combination of comfort and impeccable style, these accessories will be sure to enliven any lounge space. HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: Our handcrafted pillow covers are expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is of a truly one-of-a-kind product. With a striped cable knit design in gray, this lovely pillow is a perfect accessory for any home. COTTON: Made with cotton fiber, our pillow covers are created to be an incredibly strong and stable accessory. Featuring a wide array of colors, this material offers your home soft, beautiful aesthetics that is also breathable and naturally resistant to static. COVER ONLY WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove these pillow covers for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This product is spot clean only. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each pillow cover is 18.00” W x 18.00” L. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of these charming pillow covers. This comes as a set of two.