Denai Village 6 Drawer Double Dresser

Home is where you can let your true personality shine and the bedroom makes it easy to express yourself. Bold and alluring, its furnishings feature an Sandblasted Oxford Black finish accented with Bronze hardware. These fashionable pieces boast modern silhouettes and geometric-inspired profiles accentuated by a rich, dark finish. Its metropolitan vibe is brought to life with beveled picture-frame moldings around the case pieces and dramatic concave drawer fronts. In essence, the bedroom group offers style worth noticing.