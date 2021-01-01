Demiboy Planet LGBTQIA Pride Flag Gifts Demiboy Planet LGBTQ Pride Flag Aesthetic Space Non-Binary Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This funny & empowering LGBTQIA non-binary rights design is the perfect gift to flaunt your demigender side to the world one sickening fashion statement at a time. Celebrating the beauty of sexual diversity, this demiboy pride design is fierce! Featuring the rainbow colors of the LGBTQ demiboy flag & a kawaii planet surrounded by stars this pastel goth soft grunge ufo design captures the self love vaporwave aesthetic everyone should feel about their own outer space lifestyle. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only