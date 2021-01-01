From orren ellis
Demi-Lee End Table
Add elegance to your living space with the Demi-Lee II End Table by Orren Ellis. The noteworthy construction was fashioned from materials that create a beautiful contrast. From the white faux marble tabletop to the clear tempered glass shelf held together by a chromed metal frame, this two tier unit will keep your guests in awe and become a staple in your home immediately. The white faux marble tabletop was made from MDF and paper with UV paint, making it glossy and easy to clean. Rest assure that the sturdy frame can hold your favorite lamp and your living room essentials. Its modern glam style will transform your home decor while keeping it in vogue. Use in your home office or den and witness its endless versatility. Bring home today and enjoy this unique piece in no time with its 5 step assembly! Ready for more? Look for the Demi-Lee II Coffee Table by Orren Ellis. Each sold separately.