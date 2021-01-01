Artistic Weavers Demetrios Blue 8 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor Round Area Rug

Decorate any room in your home with the attractive Artistic Weavers Demetrios Collection 8 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug. This round rug features a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It has a stain-resistant construction and color fade-resistant materials, which ensure that it will not discolor. It comes in a blue shade, which will decorate your floor. With a 100% wool design, this round rug insulates heat and keeps your house warm. It does not emit VOC gases, making it a non-toxic option for your living area. This tufted rug has an oriental pattern for an intricately designed statement piece that always stays in style.