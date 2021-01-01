Stamina Deluxe Magnetic Recumbent Bike 845

Premium Home Gym CardioThe Stamina Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike 845 is a low-impact, user-friendly way to improve cardiovascular function, strengthen the lower body and burn fat. Getting on and off of the bike is a breeze thanks to the step-through design, making it an ideal fit for users of all age groups and mobility levels. This bike is also outfitted with an intelligent combination of performance and comfort-maximizing elements to help ensure you are able to achieve your fitness goals. Realize Your PotentialThe Stamina Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike 845 was designed with your fitness goals in mind. Track the metrics that matter on the large, easy-operation LCD monitor, including speed, time, distance, calories, watts, pulse and RPM (rotations per minute). Tailor the bike to match your specific goals using the customizable programs, including interval workouts, metric-specific routines and a body-fat percentage tracker. Up your intensity level by turning the resistance dial. The smooth, quiet magnetic resistance offers a challenge without disturbing your neighbors. Comfort-Driven PerformanceThe reclined, recumbent design provides a relaxed pedaling workout that’s easier on the joints compared to a traditional upright bike. Additional comfort components help ensure you can focus more on producing results. The Stamina Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike 845 includes comfortably-padded handlebars with integrated pulse sensors, an adjustable, padded seat and backrest, and textured pedals with adjustable straps. Additionally, the Bike also comes with a built-in drink holder and device tray, making it easy to stay hydrated and connected while exercising. Use the handy built-in wheels to move the Bike to storage after workouts. Supported by müüvThis product also includes free access to müüv, the smart audio coaching app. müüv helps you move 500+ minutes per month with the right mix of cardio, strength, and flexibility for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. You’ll get smart audio coaching that is personalized to you, progresses for you, and is fun to do. The all-in-one app comes with a follow-along assembly video, personalized workouts tailored to the equipment you own, and an ad-free music listening experience from iHeartRadio. Download the müüv app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play store. The accessible, performance-driven premium design of the Stamina Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike 845 makes it easy to boost heart health, burn calories and improve mobility.