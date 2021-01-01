Deluxe Heat and Stain Resistant Pot Holder. Silicone Treated Heavyweight 100-Percent Cotton Twill Hot Pad, Machine Washable, 6-inches by 10-inches.

Best Quality Guranteed. HEAVY WEIGHT TWILL AND SILICONE. 100% cotton heavyweight twill treated with silicone on both the front and back, for both right or left handed use. Silicone gives a sturdier grip with while heavyweight twill give flexibility added bulk. HEAT RESISTANT. Heat resistant up to 500 degrees and having a reinforced thumb area made of fire resistant fibers means your hands will be protected when grabbing hot items from the oven or grill. CHIC COLORS. 12 unique and exquisite colors that will beautifully coordinate with and enhance your home kitchen dcor. EASY CARE. Machine wash cold with like colors on gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach when needed and lay flat to dry. Cotton twill is stain resistant. VERSATILE. Use like pocket oven mitts when holding hot-dishes, then rest your dishes on them like hot pads to protect kitchen surfaces.