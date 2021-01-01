Delta Ultra Light Semi Electric Hospital Bed with Full Rails and Therapeutic Support Mattress

The motor is UL approved Bed frame can be used with Drive's and most other manufacturers' bed ends, old and new The transition box mounted on the foot section is key to interchangeability The transition box allows you to change the rotation of the high/low shaft Headboard is taller than footboard to better fit home decor The wood grain panels are break and scratch resistant Foot section weighs 50 percent less than conventional foot sections to make deliveries safe and easy Once installed, the high/low shaft will stay with the bed to eliminate loss or forgetting on future installations Labels and color-coded springs assure accurate installation of side rails for patient safety