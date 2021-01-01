From house of troy
Delta Task Floor Lamp by House Of Troy - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (D100-OB)
Functioning as the ideal reading light, the Delta Task Floor Lamp from House of Troy delivers vibrant illumination with fine metalwork crafted by artisans in Vermont. Sitting sturdy in a heavy-set circular base, a slender column rises in a graphic line that elegantly grazes the edge of one's seating. Swiveling cylinders with perpendicular arms communicate a sense of elevation in their multi-stepped silhouette. In a pointed compact shape, its lampshade, together with cutting-edge LEDs, outputs a generous light over its surroundings. Founded in Canada and now based in the United States, House of Troy is a respected lighting brand in the design industry. Founded in 1947, the House of Troy's story began with the vision of its founder Everett Bailey. Later passed down to his son, Norm Bailey, the House of Troy brand has been kept in the family ever since and has evolved from stately picture lights to include an impressive range of ceiling fixtures, wall lights, as well as table and floor lamps. Much of the brands designs are handcrafted from start to finish in its Vermont site, but unique components are also derived from international sources. Each House of Troy fixture exemplifies a commitment to quality craftsmanship and superior utility of fixtures designed to meet the demands of todays contemporary interiors. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze