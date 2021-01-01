From calligaris
Delta Extending Table 70X39 by Calligaris - Color: Beige - Finish: Brown - (CS409704116601601600000)
Made in Italy Curate any dining area starting with the versatile Delta Extending Table 70X39. A new angle on dining, Delta features slant-cut legs to pair with a selection of beautiful tops. Delta's legs always remain at the corners of the table offering maximum comfort to all guests. Expandable up to 87 inches for extra seating space, the clean, simple lines of the Delta Extending Table make it versatile for everyday dining and serious entertaining. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Beige.