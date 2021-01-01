Oversized white leaves tell a monochromatic story on a natural ground with this set of two outdoor tufted chair pads. The pattern is printed on outdoor fade-resistant polyester fabric that has a slub texture for added dimension. Additional features of these outdoor tufted chair pads include 14-inch ties to secure the cushions to your furniture and recycled polyester fiber fill with sewn seam closures. Also suitable for indoor use in kitchen and dining areas. Pillow Perfect Delray Natural Reversible Chair Pad (Set of 2) Graphic Print Natural Square Throw Pillow Polyester in Off-White | 691251