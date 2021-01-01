From lnc
LNC Delphinus 10.2-in W 1-Light Rust Rustic Wall Sconce | A03258
This rustic wall sconce fixtures iron construction and bronze surface finish, makes it have a long service life. Fixture dimension: 10.2-in W x 11-in D x 7.1-in H. Bulb requirement: 1 max 60-Watt E26 medium bulb(not included). Capable of being dimmed when used with a dimmable bulb and compatible dimmer switch. Not just an ordinary light fixture, but also an art decoration, light up your life, and bring you into a warm and wonderful exquisite home. Great for farmhouse and rustic style decoration, coordinate with other vintage style lighting of dining areas, staircase, entryway, foyer, kitchen, living room and bedroom for a stunning look. ETL listed demonstrates this product has met requirements of widely accepted product safety standards. Easy installation, detailed instructions and all mounting hardware are included. Satisfaction guarantee: we offer a full 12 months quality assurance, if you are not satisfied with our products, please feel free to contact us, our service purpose is to satisfy customers. LNC Delphinus 10.2-in W 1-Light Rust Rustic Wall Sconce | A03258