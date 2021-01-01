Ralph Lauren Delphine Paisley Comforter in Navy - Size Full/Queen

Distinguished by a modern paisley print Ralph Lauren's Delphine comforter updates the classic motif with refined florals and a delicate tailored border. Pure cotton sateen highlights the expert construction affording a smooth hand and a silky drape. The collection is certified Made in Green by OEKO-TEX® guaranteeing it is crafted from materials tested for harmful substances is produced in safe and socially responsible workplaces is made with environmentally friendly processes and contains traceable product labels.