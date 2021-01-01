Delle Small Hearts Square Pillow Cover

Simply adding a couple of valentine’s day inspired throw pillows on your sofa or bed will add a little “love” to your home. Throw pillow covers are one of the most popular (and totally easy) ways to do, all you do is swap out the cover on your pillow inserts for whatever season you want to decorate for. Your home is decorated for the holiday! These pillows can set the tone in your home without requiring that you go all out and buy extensive decorations and wall art for the holiday. These pillow covers would make excellent presents as well. Our pillow covers are manufactured in europe, with amazing workmanship.