Amanda Uprichard Della Romper in Blue. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Amanda Uprichard Della Romper in Blue. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 100% poly. Made in China. Machine wash. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Attached waist tie with D-ring closure. Crepe fabric. AMAN-WR123. CI-4606. Amanda Uprichard offers classic pieces that are practical, feminine, and bright. Collections feature silks in colors that range from girly hot pinks to deep matte blues, and silhouettes that are sexy yet wearable.