From globe electric
Globe Electric Delilah 72 in. Matte Black Color Torchiere Floor Lamp made of Metal Material
Stylishly decorate a sitting or reading space with Globe Electric's Delilah Torchiere Floor Lamp + Reading Light. Standing at 72-inches, the torchiere provides a steady dose of effective lighting to small or medium spaces such as apartment living rooms, rec rooms or college dorm rooms. A three-step dimmer allows you to change the brightness level of the up light torchiere with ease. The reading light is on an adjustable gooseneck so you can move it around to your desired placement - use it to read your favorite book or magazine or use it to highlight your favorite piece of art! With a matte black finish, the Delilah Lamp adds a modern touch to every room. Place it in the corner of a living room for mood lighting, next to a tall bookshelf to help showcase a collection, or even in a three-season porch or bedroom for additional light as required. Separate on/off switches complete the design, allowing you to turn the reading light on or off as needed or to dim the torchiere as you see fit. Simply put, the Delilah Torchiere Floor Lamp and Reading Light is the ideal functional and stylish lamp!