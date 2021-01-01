Deli 4 Piece Garden Tool Sets, Shovel And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake And Classic Flower And Vegetable Tiller, With Ergonomic Rubberized N

Deli DL580804 Shovel Hoe Rake 4-piece Set Of Garden Hand Tools Mini Spade 5-Tooth Plough Hoe With 3-Tooth Harrow For Gardening BonsaiPackage Include:1.31cm shovel x1;31cm narrow shovel x1;31cm dual-purpose head x1;31cm five-tooth harrow x1.1. Wide shovel is used for shoveling soil and moving flower pots2. The narrow shovel has scale lines, which can be used for planting, seedlings, and grasping the planting depth3. The five-tooth harrow is used to loosen the soil and remove roots from the pots4. The dual-purpose hoe can be used for digging and weedingProduct included:Wide Shovel: Size 30.7 * 9.25 * 10.4 * cm, Weight: 0.21kg, thickness 1.5mm, shovet material cold rolled sheet, handle material PP, shovet without scaleNarrow Shovel: Size 30.1 * 6.8 * 6.6 * cm, weight: 0.21kg, thickness 1.5mm, shovet material cold rolled sheet, handle material PP, shovet tie scalePentotheothotomy: Size 30.2 * 12.9 * 6.8 * cm, weight: 0.2kg, shovet material cold rolled sheet, handle material PPTwo-purpose hoe: size 31.6 * 6 * 17.9 * cm, weight: 0.27kg, shovet material cold rolled sheet, handle material PP