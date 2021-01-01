From edox
Edox Delfin Quartz Blue Dial Ladies Watch 57005 3M BUIN
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 33 mm. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute. Delfin Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox Delfin Quartz Blue Dial Ladies Watch 57005 3M BUIN.