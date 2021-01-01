Dejon 2 Drawer Nightstand

Finding a nightstand you love is essential. They’re the last thing you see before you fall asleep. They’re the first thing you see when you wake up. And while the stacks of books you keep there change over time, the foundation stays the same. This traditional nightstand features a felt-lined top drawer, a large bottom drawer, and a top-shelf that can be pulled out to give you more space to place a cup of water, or that latest thriller you’re reading. Crafted from solid wood, this nightstand arrives ready to sit next to your bed, with no assembly needed. Color: Cinnamon